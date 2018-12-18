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XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options:
- Zero breakthrough by the histogram;
- Changing the histogram movement direction;
- Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
- Exiting overbought or oversold areas.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint NumberofBar=1; // Number of a bar for delivering a signal input bool SoundON=true; // Allow the alert input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Allow sending signals by email input bool PushON=false; // Allow sending signals to a mobile device
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts indicator. Changing the histogram movement direction
Fig. 2. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22454
The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_Cloud channel expansionHans_Indicator_Cloud_System_Alert
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken
XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersXWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct
XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars