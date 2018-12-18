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Indicators

XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options:

  • Zero breakthrough by the histogram;
  • Changing the histogram movement direction;
  • Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
  • Exiting overbought or oversold areas.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar=1;          // Number of a bar for delivering a signal
input bool SoundON=true;           // Allow the alert
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;       // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;          // Allow sending signals by email
input bool PushON=false;           // Allow sending signals to a mobile device

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts indicator. Changing the histogram movement direction

Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts indicator. Changing the histogram movement direction

Fig. 2. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Activating an alert

Fig. 2. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Activating an alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22454

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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken

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XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

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XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars