XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options:

Zero breakthrough by the histogram;

Changing the histogram movement direction;

Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;

Exiting overbought or oversold areas.



Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts indicator. Changing the histogram movement direction

Fig. 2. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Activating an alert