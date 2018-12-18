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Internal_Strength - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Internal Strength indicator.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- Calculating method - calculation method
- Price - calculation at High/Low/Close prices
- RSI on price - RSI at High/Low/Close prices
- Drawing type - display type
- Line - line
- Bars - bars
Calculation:
IS = Data
where:
- If Calculating method = Price
Data = Raw
- If Calculating method = RSI on price
Data = RSI(Raw,RSI period)
Raw = (Close-Low)/(High-Low)
Fig. 1. Internal Strength, RSI on price, Line
Fig. 2. Internal Strength, RSI on price, Bars
Fig. 3. Internal Strength, Price, Line
Fig. 4. Internal Strength, Price, Bars
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22431
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