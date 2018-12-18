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Indicators

Internal_Strength - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Internal Strength indicator.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • Calculating method - calculation method
    • Price - calculation at High/Low/Close prices
    • RSI on price - RSI at High/Low/Close prices
  • Drawing type - display type
    • Line - line
    • Bars - bars

Calculation:

IS = Data

where:

  • If Calculating method = Price
    Data = Raw
  • If Calculating method = RSI on price
    Data = RSI(Raw,RSI period)

Raw = (Close-Low)/(High-Low)

Fig. 1. Internal Strength, RSI on price, Line


Fig. 2. Internal Strength, RSI on price, Bars


Fig. 3. Internal Strength, Price, Line


Fig. 4. Internal Strength, Price, Bars

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22431

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