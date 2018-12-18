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Smoothed_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Smoothed CCI indicator.
It has ten input parameters:
- CCI period - calculation period
- Applied price
- Use pre-smoothing - use preliminary smoothing (smoothing of prices used to calculate the indicator)
- Pre-smoothing period - preliminary smoothing period
- Pre-smoothing method - preliminary smoothing method
- Use post-smoothing - use resulting smoothing (smoothing of the preliminarily calculated indicator)
- Post-smoothing period - resulting smoothing period
- Post-smoothing method - resulting smoothing method
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Smoothed CCI as compared to standard one, default periods and methods values
Fig. 1. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = No
Fig. 2. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = No
Fig. 3. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = Yes
Fig. 4. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = Yes
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22433
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