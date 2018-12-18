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Indicators

Smoothed_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Smoothed_CCI.mq5 (19.46 KB) view
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Smoothed CCI indicator.

It has ten input parameters:

  • CCI period - calculation period
  • Applied price
  • Use pre-smoothing - use preliminary smoothing (smoothing of prices used to calculate the indicator)
  • Pre-smoothing period - preliminary smoothing period
  • Pre-smoothing method - preliminary smoothing method
  • Use post-smoothing - use resulting smoothing (smoothing of the preliminarily calculated indicator)
  • Post-smoothing period - resulting smoothing period
  • Post-smoothing method - resulting smoothing method
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Smoothed CCI as compared to standard one, default periods and methods values

Fig. 1. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = No


Fig. 2. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = No


Fig. 3. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = Yes


Fig. 4. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = Yes

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22433

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