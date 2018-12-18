Smoothed CCI indicator.

It has ten input parameters:

Smoothed CCI as compared to standard one, default periods and methods values

Fig. 1. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = No





Fig. 2. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = No





Fig. 3. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = Yes





Fig. 4. Smoothed CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = Yes