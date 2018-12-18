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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Zone_Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator colors candles based on data from AO and AC indicators.

There are five inputs:

  • Data source - data source for calculating AO and AC
    • Price - price
    • Heiken Ashi - Heiken Ashi
  • Fast MA period - fast МА period for calculating AO and AC
  • Slow MA period - slow МА period for calculating AO and AC
  • AC period - AC calculation period
  • Calculating method - calculation method
    • AO - AO only
    • AC - AC only
    • AO+AC - both indicators

If AO line and/or AC is directed upwards, this is a bullish direction
If AO line and/or AC is directed downwards, this is a bearish direction

When AO and AC indicators coincide, the appropriate bullish or bearish zone is registered.
The neutral area is registered if AO and AC directions do not match. It may only happen in the Calculating method = AO+AC mode

A bullish candle in a bullish area is colored green
A bearish candle in a bullish area is colored light-green
A bearish candle in a bearish area is colored red
A bullish candle in a bearish area is colored light-red
A bullish candle in a neutral area is colored gray
A bearish candle in a neutral area is colored light-gray

Fig. 1. Heiken Ashi Zone Trade. The data source is a price


Fig. 2. Heiken Ashi Zone Trade. Data source - Heiken Ashi


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22430

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