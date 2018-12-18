If AO line and/or AC is directed upwards, this is a bullish direction

If AO line and/or AC is directed downwards, this is a bearish direction



When AO and AC indicators coincide, the appropriate bullish or bearish zone is registered.

The neutral area is registered if AO and AC directions do not match. It may only happen in the Calculating method = AO+AC mode

A bullish candle in a bullish area is colored green

A bearish candle in a bullish area is colored light-green

A bearish candle in a bearish area is colored red

A bullish candle in a bearish area is colored light-red

A bullish candle in a neutral area is colored gray

A bearish candle in a neutral area is colored light-gray