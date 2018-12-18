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Indicators

Track_Cyclical - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Track Cyclical oscillator displays percentage price change relative to its moving average.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Applied price
  • Exceptional overbought - overbought area in the area of exceptional fluctuations
  • Abnormal overbought - overbought area in the area of abnormal fluctuations
  • Normal overbought - overbought area in the area of normal fluctuations
  • Normal oversold - oversold area in the area of normal fluctuations
  • Abnormal oversold - oversold area in the area of abnormal fluctuations
  • Exceptional oversold - oversold area in the area of exceptional fluctuations

Calculation:

TC = 100.0 * (Applied price-MA) / MA

where:

MA - SMA(Applied price,Period,Method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22436

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