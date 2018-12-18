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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Track_Cyclical - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Track Cyclical oscillator displays percentage price change relative to its moving average.
The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Applied price
- Exceptional overbought - overbought area in the area of exceptional fluctuations
- Abnormal overbought - overbought area in the area of abnormal fluctuations
- Normal overbought - overbought area in the area of normal fluctuations
- Normal oversold - oversold area in the area of normal fluctuations
- Abnormal oversold - oversold area in the area of abnormal fluctuations
- Exceptional oversold - oversold area in the area of exceptional fluctuations
Calculation:
TC = 100.0 * (Applied price-MA) / MA
where:
MA - SMA(Applied price,Period,Method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22436
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