Track_Cyclical - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Track Cyclical oscillator displays percentage price change relative to its moving average. The indicator has nine adjustable parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Method - calculation method

- calculation method Applied price

Exceptional overbought - overbought area in the area of exceptional fluctuations

- overbought area in the area of exceptional fluctuations Abnormal overbought - overbought area in the area of abnormal fluctuations

- overbought area in the area of abnormal fluctuations Normal overbought - overbought area in the area of normal fluctuations

- overbought area in the area of normal fluctuations Normal oversold - oversold area in the area of normal fluctuations

- oversold area in the area of normal fluctuations Abnormal oversold - oversold area in the area of abnormal fluctuations

- oversold area in the area of abnormal fluctuations Exceptional oversold - oversold area in the area of exceptional fluctuations Calculation: TC = 100.0 * (Applied price-MA) / MA where:

MA - SMA(Applied price,Period,Method)