XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the XWPR_Histogram_Vol.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_HTF indicator