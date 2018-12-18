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XWPR_Histogram_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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WPR_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram. A similar averaging is applied to dynamic overbought/oversold levels as well.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUTS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint WPRPeriod=14; // indicator period input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // volume input int HighLevel2=+20; // overbought level 2 input int HighLevel1=+15; // overbought level 1 input int LowLevel1=-15; // oversold level 1 input int LowLevel2=-20; // oversold level 2 input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_SMA_; // Averaging method input uint MA_Length=12; // Smoothing depth input int MA_Phase=15; // first smoothing parameter, //---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality; //---- for VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average input int Shift=0; // Indicator horizontal shift in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22427
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