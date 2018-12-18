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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Skyscraper_Fix_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Skyscraper_Fix indicator in candle form. Trend-following candles are bright, while counter-trend ones are dark.
Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_Candle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22425
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