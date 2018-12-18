VR Donchian Lite is a classic Donchian Channel.

Its main advantage is that it is based on classic trend definition rules.

Upward trend rule - new local highs and lows exceed the previous ones.

Downward trend rule - new local highs and lows are lower than the previous ones.

In all other cases, the movement is considered uncertain or flat.

Advantages

One of the most accurate means of determining trend and flat movements

Correctly programmed channel algorithm

No redrawing

No channel shift by bars as in similar indicators

Efficient display of potential stop loss and take profit levels



