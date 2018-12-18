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VR Donchian Lite MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir Pastushak🤝 Hello my friend! I'm glad to welcome you to my page!
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VR Donchian Lite is a classic Donchian Channel.
Its main advantage is that it is based on classic trend definition rules.
Upward trend rule - new local highs and lows exceed the previous ones.
Downward trend rule - new local highs and lows are lower than the previous ones.
In all other cases, the movement is considered uncertain or flat.
Advantages
- One of the most accurate means of determining trend and flat movements
- Correctly programmed channel algorithm
- No redrawing
- No channel shift by bars as in similar indicators
- Efficient display of potential stop loss and take profit levels
VR Donchian Lite is a simple classic version of VR Donchian indicator published on the Market for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 4 version
MetaTrader 5 version
Blog post (in Russian)
Blog post (in English)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22383
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