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Indicators

VR Donchian Lite MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ричард Дончиан | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Pastushak
Vladimir Pastushak

Vladimir Pastushak

4.4 (451)
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48 products 66 codes 230 topics 4860 comments
Views:
8426
Rating:
(22)
Published:
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VR Donchian Lite is a classic Donchian Channel.

Its main advantage is that it is based on classic trend definition rules. 

Upward trend rule - new local highs and lows exceed the previous ones.

Downward trend rule - new local highs and lows are lower than the previous ones.

In all other cases, the movement is considered uncertain or flat.

Advantages

  • One of the most accurate means of determining trend and flat movements
  • Correctly programmed channel algorithm
  • No redrawing
  • No channel shift by bars as in similar indicators
  • Efficient display of potential stop loss and take profit levels


VR Donchian Lite is a simple classic version of VR Donchian indicator published on the Market for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 4 version

MetaTrader 5 version

Blog post (in Russian)

Blog post (in English)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22383

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