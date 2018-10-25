Real author:

Paul Stringer

The indicator defines Harami patterns and features alerts, emails and push notifications.

The following changes have been made to the indicator code in order to implement the alerts, email messages and push-notifications:

Introduced new input parameters input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ; Added three new functions to the end of the indicator code: BuySignal(), SellSignal() and GetStringTimeframe() void BuySignal( string SignalSirname, double &BuyArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool BuySignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (BuyArrow); int index; if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; if ( NormalizeDouble (BuyArrow[index], _Digits ) && BuyArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) BuySignal= true ; if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]* _Point ; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "BUY signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } void SellSignal( string SignalSirname, double &SellArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool SellSignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (SellArrow); int index; if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; if ( NormalizeDouble (SellArrow[index], _Digits ) && SellArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) SellSignal= true ; if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]* _Point ; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "SELL signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 )); }

Added a couple of calls to BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions after the indicator calculation cycles in the OnCalculate() block BuySignal( "Harami_Alert" ,BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); SellSignal( "Harami_Alert" ,SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);

Where BuyBuffer and SellBuffer are the names of the indicator buffers for storing the buy and sell signals. As the empty values in the indicator buffers, either zeros, or EMPTY_VALUE should be set.

It is assumed that the only one call to the BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions will be used in the OnCalculate() block of the indicator code.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.06.2016.





Fig. 1. Harami_Alert indicator on the chart









Fig. 2. Harami_Alert. Generating alerts