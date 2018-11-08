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实际作者:
Paul Stringer
这个指标定义了 Harami 模式，并且含有提醒、电子邮件和推送通知功能。
在指标代码中做出了如下改变以实现提醒、电子邮件和推送通知功能:
- 引入了新的输入参数
input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号出现的柱的编号 input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒 input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//提醒次数 input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号邮件 input bool PushON=false; //启用向移动设备发送信号
- 在指标代码末尾增加了三个新函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 买入信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuySignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于电子邮件和推送通知的指标名称文字 double &BuyArrow[], // 买入信号的指标缓冲区 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool BuySignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true; if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号\n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号提醒","买入信号 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 卖出信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于电子邮件和推送信息的指标名称文字 double &SellArrow[], // 卖出信号的指标缓冲区 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool SellSignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true; if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号提醒","卖出信号 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 把时段转换为字符串 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { //---- return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1)); //---- }
- 在 OnCalculate() 部分，在指标计算循环之后增加了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用
//--- BuySignal("Harami_Alert",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); SellSignal("Harami_Alert",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); //---
其中 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是用于保存买入和卖出信号的指标缓冲区的名称，指标缓冲区中的空值应当设为0或者 EMPTY_VALUE。
假定在指标代码中的 OnCalcuate() 部分只会调用 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数一次。
这个指标最初是使用 MQL4 编写，并且于2016年6月14日发布在代码库中。
图 1. 图表上的 Harami_Alert 指标
图 2. Harami_Alert. 生成提醒
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22403
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