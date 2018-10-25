CCI OBOS With Confirmation indicator is based on CCI and OBOS indicators. The indicator places signal labels to the price chart when crossing these indicator lines and confirming a trend direction.

The indicator has three input parameters:

OBOS period - OBOS calculation period

- OBOS calculation period CCI period - CCI calculation period

- CCI calculation period Color candle - color candles according to a trend direction

OBOS indicator is not required - it is calculated by the indicator independently



Signals: When CCI line crosses the upper OBOS line upwards and a trend is bullish or uncertain, the green label is set on the candle open price

When CCI line crosses the lower OBOS line downwards and a trend is bearish or uncertain, the red label is set on the candle open price Color candle: If Color candle = Yes, the price chart candles are colored in trend colors specified in the indicator color settings.

Fig. 1. CCI OBOS With Confirmation

Fig. 2. CCI OBOS With Confirmation + colored candles





