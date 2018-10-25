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Indicators

CCI_OBOS_With_Confirmation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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CCI OBOS With Confirmation indicator is based on CCI and OBOS indicators. The indicator places signal labels to the price chart when crossing these indicator lines and confirming a trend direction.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • OBOS period - OBOS calculation period
  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • Color candle - color candles according to a trend direction

OBOS indicator is not required - it is calculated by the indicator independently

  • Signals:

When CCI line crosses the upper OBOS line upwards and a trend is bullish or uncertain, the green label is set on the candle open price
When CCI line crosses the lower OBOS line downwards and a trend is bearish or uncertain, the red label is set on the candle open price

  • Color candle:

If Color candle = Yes, the price chart candles are colored in trend colors specified in the indicator color settings.

Fig. 1. CCI OBOS With Confirmation


Fig. 2. CCI OBOS With Confirmation + colored candles


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22375

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