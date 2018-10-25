Breakout RSI oscillator is based on the article "The Breakout Relative Strength Index" by Howard Wang in the magazine "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (September 2015).

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

Calculation: BRSI = 100.0 - 100.0 / (1.0+AvgP/AvgN) where:

AvgP - SMA(P,Period)

AvgN - SMA(N,Period)

If BPower > PrevBPower

P = Abs(BPower)

otherwise

P = 0 If BPower < PrevBPower

N = Abs(BPower) otherwise

N = 0

BPower = BPrice * BStrength * BVolume

BPrice = (PrevOpen+Max+Min+Close)/4.0

BStrength = (Close-PevOpen)/(Max-Min)

BVolume = Volume + PrevVolume

Max = Max(High,PrevHigh)

Min = Min(Low, PrevLow)



