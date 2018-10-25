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Indicators

Breakout_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Breakout_RSI.mq5 (11.37 KB) view
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Breakout RSI oscillator is based on the article "The Breakout Relative Strength Index" by Howard Wang in the magazine "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (September 2015).

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

BRSI = 100.0 - 100.0 / (1.0+AvgP/AvgN)

where:

AvgP - SMA(P,Period)
AvgN - SMA(N,Period)

  • If BPower > PrevBPower
    P = Abs(BPower)
  • otherwise
    P = 0
  • If BPower < PrevBPower
    N = Abs(BPower)
  • otherwise
    N = 0

BPower = BPrice * BStrength * BVolume
BPrice = (PrevOpen+Max+Min+Close)/4.0
BStrength = (Close-PevOpen)/(Max-Min)
BVolume = Volume + PrevVolume
Max = Max(High,PrevHigh)
Min = Min(Low, PrevLow)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22374

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