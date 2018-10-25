CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

OBOS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13011
Rating:
(16)
Published:
OBOS.mq5 (16.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Overbought/Oversold oscillator displays the market movement direction color histogram in a separate window.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

Up = EMA(EMA((WP-EMA(WP)) / StdDev(WP)))
Down = EMA(Up, Period)

where:

EMA - EMA(PRICE_WEIGHTED, Period)
StdDev - StdDev(PRICE_WEIGHTED, Period)
WP - weighted price (High+Low+Close+Close)/4

The upward movement is displayed by the green histogram
The downward movement is displayed by the red histogram
Uncertain movement is displayed by the gray histogram


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22186

CCI_OBOS_Crossover CCI_OBOS_Crossover

CCI OBOS Crossover indicator

DNC DNC

DNC indicator

Auto_Envelope Auto_Envelope

Auto Envelope indicator

Aroon_Filter Aroon_Filter

Aroon Filter indicator