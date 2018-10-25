Standard Error Bands indicator - Smoothed linear regression line: 21-period linear regression curve smoothed by a three-period simple moving average. Upper channel line - linear regression line plus 2 standard errors. Lower channel line is a linear regression line minus 2 standard errors.

The indicator was described by John Andersen in "Stock and Commodities" magazine in September 1996.

It has four inputs:

Regression period - linear regression period

- linear regression period Smoothing period

Multiplier - standard deviation ratio



- standard deviation ratio Applied price