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Standard_Error_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Standard Error Bands indicator - Smoothed linear regression line: 21-period linear regression curve smoothed by a three-period simple moving average. Upper channel line - linear regression line plus 2 standard errors. Lower channel line is a linear regression line minus 2 standard errors.
The indicator was described by John Andersen in "Stock and Commodities" magazine in September 1996.
It has four inputs:
- Regression period - linear regression period
- Smoothing period
- Multiplier - standard deviation ratio
- Applied price
Calculation:
Central = SMA(LReg,Smoothing period) Top = Central + Multiplier * Deviation Bottom = Central - Multiplier * Deviation
where:
Deviation = StdDev(LReg,Smoothing period) LReg - linear regression at 'Applied price' with the 'Regression period' calculation period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22364
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