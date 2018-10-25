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Indicators

SSSAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SSSAR.mq5 (16.09 KB) view
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Single Stream SAR indicator is Parabolic SAR with separate buffers of upward and downward trend values.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Step
  • Maximum


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22363

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