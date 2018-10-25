Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SSSAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5510
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Single Stream SAR indicator is Parabolic SAR with separate buffers of upward and downward trend values.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Step
- Maximum
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22363
Standard_Error_Bands
Standard Error Bands indicatorVolatility_Stop
Volatility Stop indicator
Murreys_Math_Oscillator
Murreys Math OscillatorMarket_Direction_Indicator
Market Direction Indicator