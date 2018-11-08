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Standard_Error_Bands - MetaTrader 5脚本

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Scriptor

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标准差区带指标 - 平滑的线性回归线: 使用3周期简单移动平均平滑的21周期线性回归线。上方通道线 - 线性回归线加上两倍的标准差。下方通道线是线性回归线减去两倍的标准差.

这个指标是由 John Andersen 在 "Stock and Commodities(股票与商品)" 杂志中在1996年9月刊中介绍的。

它有四个输入参数:

  • Regression period - 线性回归周期数
  • Smoothing period （平滑周期数）
  • Multiplier - 标准差比例
  • Applied price

计算:

Central = SMA(LReg,Smoothing period)
Top    = Central + Multiplier * Deviation
Bottom = Central - Multiplier * Deviation

其中:

Deviation = StdDev(LReg, Smoothing period)
LReg - 在 'Applied price' 使用 'Regression period' 计算周期数的线性回归


由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22364

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