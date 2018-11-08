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标准差区带指标 - 平滑的线性回归线: 使用3周期简单移动平均平滑的21周期线性回归线。上方通道线 - 线性回归线加上两倍的标准差。下方通道线是线性回归线减去两倍的标准差.
这个指标是由 John Andersen 在 "Stock and Commodities(股票与商品)" 杂志中在1996年9月刊中介绍的。
它有四个输入参数:
- Regression period - 线性回归周期数
- Smoothing period （平滑周期数）
- Multiplier - 标准差比例
- Applied price
计算:
Central = SMA(LReg,Smoothing period) Top = Central + Multiplier * Deviation Bottom = Central - Multiplier * Deviation
其中:
Deviation = StdDev(LReg, Smoothing period) LReg - 在 'Applied price' 使用 'Regression period' 计算周期数的线性回归
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22364
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