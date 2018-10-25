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Indicators

Murreys_Math_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Murreys Math Oscillator is a market direction oscillator with Murray levels.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Multiplier - multiplier for adjusting levels to the current state of the oscillator chart
  • Show levels - display Murray levels (Yes/No)

Calculation:

MMO = 2.0 * (Close-Mid)/Range

where:

Mid = Min+Multiplier * Range * 4.0
Range = Max-Min
Min,Max - the lowest and the highest prices in the Period range

When the oscillator reaches the next Murray level, the column color changes to the one corresponding to that level.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22361

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