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DWMA with JMA oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description :
Long time ago one trader was using the combination of DWMA (Double
Weighted Moving Average) crosses with JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for
signals. As a logical step forward, one indicator that can manage the
combination of those two indicators was made. Both (DWMA and JMA) are
very smooth indicators, and that combination tends to produce acceptable
number (ie : not too much) signals. This version is extending the idea and making an oscillator of the proposed system - that way it might be a bit easier to use the indicator
Usage :
Crosses of the zero line can be used as trading signal. Since they are different types of averages, be careful what combination of periods are used, since some can produce illogical results. With correct settings, the crosses seem to be useful
DWMA with JMA ribbonDouble weighted moving average
Double weighted moving average
Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMACuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon
Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon