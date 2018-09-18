Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5299
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Background :
Adapting is usually trying to determine the volatility in the market
and then, depending in the volatility, adjust the calculation to reflect
times of higher or lower volatility. Few methods are used for
determining volatility one of which was neglected for a long time : the
RSI. Being a momentum indicator and already bounded in known range (0 to
100) it makes a good tool to be used in adapting methods. Indicator that uses the "regular" (Welles Wilders way of calculation) RSI for adapting was published here : RSI adaptive EMA . This version is using Cuttlers' RSI - more information about it you can find here : Relative_strength_index
Of this indicator :
EMA (Exponential Moving Average) can use fractional period for calculation (ie: it can use, for example, period 14.5 and not just period 14 or 15) and that makes it suitable for adapting. So, this is a EMA that is using Cuttlers RSI to adapt itself to the market. Parameters are all the usual : Cuttlers rsi period and price to be used in calculation. Usage is similar to any average usage, with an addition that you can use color change as a signal, but that should be done with care
DWMA with JMA oscillatorDWMA with JMA ribbon
DWMA with JMA ribbon
Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbonCuttlers RSI adaptive EMA with floating levels
Short description.