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Indicators

Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Basics :

Crosses of two averages are frequently used as signals. But adaptive averages are not uses as frequently for that. This version is using adaptive EMA for that and it is using crosses of two Cuttlers' RSI adaptive EMAs (originally published here : Cuttlers RSI daptive EMA ) for signals

Usage :

As usual : you can use the color change (since it is indicating two average crosses) for signals. But due to the adaptive nature of the EMA and due to sometimes very "nervous" behavior of Cuttlers RSI (which can change RSI values significantly very quickly), some experimenting with the parameters is strongly advised

Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA

Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA

DWMA with JMA oscillator DWMA with JMA oscillator

DWMA with JMA oscillator

Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA with floating levels Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA with floating levels

Short description.

Synthetic RSX Synthetic RSX

Synthetic RSX