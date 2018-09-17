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Indicators

Double weighted moving average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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6054
Rating:
(17)
Published:
DWMA.mq5 (8.12 KB) view
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Basics :

Double weighted moving average is an LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average). Instead of doing one cycle for calculating the LWMA, the indicator is made to cycle the loop 2 times. That  produces a smoother values than the original LWMA

Usage :

It can be used the usual way : since the values are smooth, every change of slope color can be treated as a potential signal.

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Schaff trend CCI

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DWMA with JMA ribbon

DWMA with JMA oscillator DWMA with JMA oscillator

DWMA with JMA oscillator