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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double weighted moving average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics :
Double weighted moving average is an LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average). Instead of doing one cycle for calculating the LWMA, the indicator is made to cycle the loop 2 times. That produces a smoother values than the original LWMA
Usage :
It can be used the usual way : since the values are smooth, every change of slope color can be treated as a potential signal.
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