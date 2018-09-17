Description :

Long time ago one trader was using the combination of DWMA (Double Weighted Moving Average) crosses with JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for signals. As a logical step forward, one indicator that can manage the combination of those two indicators was made. Both (DWMA and JMA) are very smooth indicators, and that combination tends to produce acceptable number (ie : not too much) signals



Usage :

Crosses of the two indicators are used as trading signals. Since they are different types of averages, be carefull what combination of periods are used, since some can produce illogical results. With correct settings, the crosses seem to be useful



