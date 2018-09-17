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Indicators

DWMA with JMA ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Description :

Long time ago one trader was using the combination of DWMA (Double Weighted Moving Average) crosses with JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for signals. As a logical step forward, one indicator that can manage the combination of those two indicators was made. Both (DWMA and JMA) are very smooth indicators, and that combination tends to produce acceptable number (ie : not too much) signals

Usage :

Crosses of the two indicators are used as trading signals. Since they are different types of averages, be carefull what combination of periods are used, since some can produce illogical results. With correct settings, the crosses seem to be useful


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