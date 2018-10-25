Bollinger Bandwidth Delta oscillator displays a relative width of Bollinger Bands for a specified period of time.



There are five inputs:

BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period

- Bollinger Bands calculation period BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value

- Bollinger Bands deviation value Delta period - indicator calculation period

- indicator calculation period Applied price

Show data in percentage - display calculated correlation of the bands width in % (Yes/No)