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Indicators

Bollinger_Bandwidth_Delta - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Bollinger Bandwidth Delta oscillator displays a relative width of Bollinger Bands for a specified period of time.

There are five inputs:

  • BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
  • BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value
  • Delta period - indicator calculation period
  • Applied price
  • Show data in percentage - display calculated correlation of the bands width in % (Yes/No)

Calculation:

  • In %:
    BBD = 100.0 * (Bandwidth-DeltaBandwidth) / DeltaBandwidth
  • In points:
    BBD = (Bandwidth-DeltaBandwidth) / Points

where:

Bandwidth = 2.0 * BB deviation * StdDev/MA
DeltaBandwidth - Bandwidth Delta value 'period' bars ago
StdDev - Standard Deviation(Applied price,BB period)
MA = SMA(Applied price,BB period)

Fig. 1. Bollinger Bandwidth Delta in points


Fig. 2. Bollinger Bandwidth Delta in %


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22342

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