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Bollinger_Bandwidth_Delta - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bollinger Bandwidth Delta oscillator displays a relative width of Bollinger Bands for a specified period of time.
There are five inputs:
- BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
- BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value
- Delta period - indicator calculation period
- Applied price
- Show data in percentage - display calculated correlation of the bands width in % (Yes/No)
Calculation:
- In %:
BBD = 100.0 * (Bandwidth-DeltaBandwidth) / DeltaBandwidth
- In points:
BBD = (Bandwidth-DeltaBandwidth) / Points
where:
Bandwidth = 2.0 * BB deviation * StdDev/MA DeltaBandwidth - Bandwidth Delta value 'period' bars ago StdDev - Standard Deviation(Applied price,BB period) MA = SMA(Applied price,BB period)
Fig. 1. Bollinger Bandwidth Delta in points
Fig. 2. Bollinger Bandwidth Delta in %
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22342
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