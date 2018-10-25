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Exp_X2MACandle_MMRec - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on the X2MACandle indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by candles changing their color).
The block of input EA variables is added for managing volumes of opened positions:
input uint BuyTotalMMTriger=3; // The number of the last Buy deals to calculate stop loss input uint BuyLossMMTriger=2; // The number of losing Buy deals to reduce MM input uint SellTotalMMTriger=3;// The number of the last Sell deals to calculate stop loss input uint SellLossMMTriger=2; // The number of losing Sell deals to reduce MM input double SmallMM_=0.01; // Share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss input double MM=0.1; // Share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; // Lot value determining method
In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators X2MA.ex5 and X2MACandle.ex5 should be present in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters without stops have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for USDJPY H6 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22311
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