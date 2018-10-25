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Skyscraper_Fix_Cld - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: TrendLaboratory
Skyscraper_Fix indicator with the space between the average and NRTR lines filled with color displaying the area of possible stops.
Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix_Cld
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22289
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