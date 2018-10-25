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Exp_XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on the signals of the XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed stars changing their color).
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters without stops have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for USDJPY H4 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22260
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