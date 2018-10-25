Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Super_Smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5892
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
"Super Smoother" by John Ehlers.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Applied price
Calculation:
SS = c1 * (Applied price+PrevApplied price)/2.0+c2 * PrevSS+c3 * PrePrevSS
where:
c1 = 1.0-c2-c3 c2 = 2.0*a1*Cos(1.414*180.0/10.0) c3 = -a1 * a1 a1 = Exp(-1.414*3.1415926/10.0)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22208
Toby Crabel NR Pattern indicatorExp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex
Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system
StdDev Cross indicatorStandard_Deviation_Moving_Average_Ratio
Standard Deviations/Moving Average Ratio indicator