CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Super_Smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5892
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

"Super Smoother" by John Ehlers.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Applied price

Calculation:

SS = c1 * (Applied price+PrevApplied price)/2.0+c2 * PrevSS+c3 * PrePrevSS

where:

c1 = 1.0-c2-c3
c2 = 2.0*a1*Cos(1.414*180.0/10.0)
c3 = -a1 * a1
a1 = Exp(-1.414*3.1415926/10.0)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22208

Toby_Crabel_NR_Pattern Toby_Crabel_NR_Pattern

Toby Crabel NR Pattern indicator

Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_MMRec_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

StdDev_Cross StdDev_Cross

StdDev Cross indicator

Standard_Deviation_Moving_Average_Ratio Standard_Deviation_Moving_Average_Ratio

Standard Deviations/Moving Average Ratio indicator