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Indicators

DNC_Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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DNC Percentage oscillator displays a relative price position inside the Donchian channel in a separate window.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)

Calculation:

Percentage = ((Close - Bottom) / (Top - Bottom)) * 100.0

where:

Top    = Max(High, Period)
Bottom = Min(Low, Period)

Fig. 1. DNC Percentage


Fig. 2. DNC Percentage and Donchian channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22193

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