DNC_Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DNC Percentage oscillator displays a relative price position inside the Donchian channel in a separate window. It has two configurable parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No) Calculation: Percentage = ((Close - Bottom) / (Top - Bottom)) * 100.0 where:

Top = Max(High, Period) Bottom = Min(Low, Period) Fig. 1. DNC Percentage

Fig. 2. DNC Percentage and Donchian channel