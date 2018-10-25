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DNC_Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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DNC Percentage oscillator displays a relative price position inside the Donchian channel in a separate window.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)
Calculation:
Percentage = ((Close - Bottom) / (Top - Bottom)) * 100.0
where:
Top = Max(High, Period) Bottom = Min(Low, Period)
Fig. 1. DNC Percentage
Fig. 2. DNC Percentage and Donchian channel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22193
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