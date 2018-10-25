DNC_Bandwidth - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DNC Band Width oscillator displays the Donchian channel width in a separate window. The indicator has three input parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)

- consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No) Data in points - display the indicator data in points (Yes/No) Calculation: Width = Top - Bottom where:

Top = Max(High, Period) Bottom = Min(Low, Period) Fig. 1. DNC Band Width

Fig. 2. DNC Band Width and Donchian channel