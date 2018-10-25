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Indicators

DNC_Bandwidth - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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DNC Band Width oscillator displays the Donchian channel width in a separate window.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)
  • Data in points - display the indicator data in points (Yes/No)

Calculation:

Width = Top - Bottom

where:

Top    = Max(High, Period)
Bottom = Min(Low, Period)

Fig. 1. DNC Band Width


Fig. 2. DNC Band Width and Donchian channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22192

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