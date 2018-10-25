Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DNC_Bandwidth - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5247
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
DNC Band Width oscillator displays the Donchian channel width in a separate window.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)
- Data in points - display the indicator data in points (Yes/No)
Calculation:
Width = Top - Bottom
where:
Top = Max(High, Period) Bottom = Min(Low, Period)
Fig. 1. DNC Band Width
Fig. 2. DNC Band Width and Donchian channel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22192
DNC_Percentage
DNC Percentage indicatorEffort_Result
Effort Result indicator
DNC
DNC indicatorCCI_OBOS_Crossover
CCI OBOS Crossover indicator