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DNC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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DNC indicator - Donchian channel.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)
- Show middle line - display the channel middle line (Yes/No)
Calculation:
Top = Max(High, Period) Bottom = Min(Low, Period) Middle = (Top + Bottom) / 2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22191
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