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Indicators

DNC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
DNC.mq5 (10.41 KB) view
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DNC indicator - Donchian channel.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)
  • Show middle line - display the channel middle line (Yes/No)

Calculation:

Top    = Max(High, Period)
Bottom = Min(Low, Period)
Middle = (Top + Bottom) / 2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22191

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