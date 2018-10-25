DNC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DNC indicator - Donchian channel. The indicator has three input parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Analyze current bar - consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No)

- consider the value of the current bar in calculations (Yes/No) Show middle line - display the channel middle line (Yes/No) Calculation: Top = Max(High, Period) Bottom = Min(Low, Period) Middle = (Top + Bottom) / 2