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Indicators

CCI_OBOS_Crossover - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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CCI OBOS Crossover signal indicator applies Overbought/Oversold (OBOS) and standard CCI indicators. The indicator places signal labels to the price chart when crossing these indicator lines.

There are five inputs:

  • OBOS period - OBOS calculation period
  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • Use OB/OS filter - use the filter by overbought/oversold levels (Yes/No)
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Signals:

When crossing the Up OBOS line by CCI upwards, the green label is placed on the candle open price
When crossing the Up OBOS line by CCI downwards, the red label is placed on the candle open price

  • Filter:

If Down OBOS line is below the oversold level, only buy labels are placed
If Up OBOS line exceeds the overbought level, only sell labels are placed

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22189

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