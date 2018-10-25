CCI OBOS Crossover signal indicator applies Overbought/Oversold (OBOS) and standard CCI indicators. The indicator places signal labels to the price chart when crossing these indicator lines.

There are five inputs:

OBOS period - OBOS calculation period

- OBOS calculation period CCI period - CCI calculation period

- CCI calculation period Use OB/OS filter - use the filter by overbought/oversold levels (Yes/No)

- use the filter by overbought/oversold levels (Yes/No) Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level