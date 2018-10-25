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Indicators

Auto_Envelope - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Auto_Envelope.mq5 (18.64 KB) view
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Auto Envelope is an envelope indicator that automatically changes the channel size calculating the standard deviation for the last 100 bars. It is designed to change the value no more than once a week, which makes it suitable even for intraday data.

It has four inputs:

  • MA period - moving average calculation period
  • MA method - moving average calculation method
  • Deviation factor - standard deviation ratio
  • Deviation period - standard deviation calculation period

Calculation:

Central = MA
Top = Central + Channel / 2.0
Bottom = Central - Channel / 2.0

where:

Channel = StdDev * Deviation factor * Central / 10.0
StdDev - StdDev(Raw, Deviation period)
Raw = 2.0 * Max(Abs(High-MA), Abs(Low-MA)) / MA
MA - MA(Close, MA period, MA method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22184

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