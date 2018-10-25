Aroon Filter oscillator is based on Aroon indicator and is a modified Aroon Horn oscillator - the ratio to the calculation period has been removed.

The indicator displays a trend direction filtering minor fluctuations.

It features two adjustable parameters

Period - Aroon calculation period

- Aroon calculation period Filter - filter size

Calculation: AF = Up - Dn where:

Up = 100.0 * (Period-MaxBar+index) / Period Dn = 100.0 * (Period-MinBar+index) / Period MaxBar, MinBar - High and Low prices index in the Period range index - current bar index