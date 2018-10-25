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Indicators

Aroon_Horn - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Aroon_Horn.mq5 (8.74 KB) view
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Aroon Horn oscillator is based on Aroon indicator. The indicator displays a trend direction filtering minor fluctuations.

It features two adjustable parameters

  • Period - Aroon calculation period
  • Filter - filter size

Calculation:

AH = 10.0 * (Up-Dn) / Period

where:

Up = 100.0 * (Period-MaxBar+index) / Period
Dn = 100.0 * (Period-MinBar+index) / Period
MaxBar, MinBar - High and Low prices index in the Period range
index - current bar index

A bullish trend is displayed in green
A bearish trend is displayed in red
Sorted out values are displayed in gray

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22182

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