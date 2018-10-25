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Aroon_Horn - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Aroon Horn oscillator is based on Aroon indicator. The indicator displays a trend direction filtering minor fluctuations.
It features two adjustable parameters
- Period - Aroon calculation period
- Filter - filter size
Calculation:
AH = 10.0 * (Up-Dn) / Period
where:
Up = 100.0 * (Period-MaxBar+index) / Period Dn = 100.0 * (Period-MinBar+index) / Period MaxBar, MinBar - High and Low prices index in the Period range index - current bar index
A bullish trend is displayed in green
A bearish trend is displayed in red
Sorted out values are displayed in gray
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22182
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