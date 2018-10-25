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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JFatlCandle__HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JFatlCandle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator is presented in two versions:
- JFatlCandle_HTF for displaying in additional window;
- JFatlCandle__HTF for displaying in the main window.
The indicator requires JFatl.ex5 and JFatlCandle.ex5 indicators for operation. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. JFatlCandle_HTF and JFatlCandle__HTF indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22181
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