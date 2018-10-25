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Indicators

JFatlCandle__HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JFatlCandle_HTF.mq5 (21.66 KB) view
JFatlCandle__HTF.mq5 (21.66 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
JFatl.mq5 (7.74 KB) view
JFatlCandle.mq5 (7.64 KB) view
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JFatlCandle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator is presented in two versions:

  1. JFatlCandle_HTF for displaying in additional window;
  2. JFatlCandle__HTF for displaying in the main window.

The indicator requires JFatl.ex5 and JFatlCandle.ex5 indicators for operation. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. JFatlCandle_HTF and JFatlCandle__HTF indicators

Fig. 1. JFatlCandle_HTF and JFatlCandle__HTF indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22181

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