XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options:

Zero breakthrough;

Changing candle movement direction;

Overbought/oversold level breakthrough;

Exiting overbought/oversold area.



Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig. 1. XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer_Alerts. Changing candle movement direction





Fig. 2. XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer_Alerts. Activating an alert