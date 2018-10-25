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One Two Three - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Martes
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA applies iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator to define the market state: flat or trend.
Positions are opened only when a new bar appears (and only if there is an open signal), trailing works at each tick (the opportunity to move a stop loss level is checked at each tick).
Flat definition principle
The EA takes CHO: Number bars for flat bars and checks the condition: Chaikin Oscillator value should be within the range from "-" CHO: Flat level to "+" CHO: Flat level on all used bars. Valid accuracy - Channels Flat or Open. Suppose that Channels Flat or Open is equal to 90%. If out of all bars, 90% or more are within the range from "-" CHO: Flat level to "+" CHO: Flat level, there is a flat.
Now, what should we do with all that data?
In case of a flat, we simply wait for a new bar's arrival. Otherwise, check Chaikin Oscillator value on bar #0:
- if Chaikin Oscillator on bar #0 >= CHO: Open level => BUY open signal
- if Chaikin Oscillator on bar #0 <= - CHO: Open level => SELL open signal
For EURUSD M5, the default values are written. The test result:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22127
The Expert Advisor based on two oscillators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and one trend iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator.Rollback system
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