Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XHullTrend_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4932
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
XHullTrend_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the XHullTrend_Digit.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. XHullTrend_Digit_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22125
Volume_Price_Momentum_Oscillator
Volume Price Momentum OscillatorOne Two Three
The trading system defines flat/trend using iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator.
JSatlCandle_HTF
JSatlCandle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersInertia_Candles
The indicator paints candles whose body sizes exceed the indicator input parameter in points