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Rollback system - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4862
Rating:
(16)
Published:
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The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

Defining the channel width (Channel Open Close) for a previous day. If the channel width is sufficient, then the amount of roll-back is determined (Rollback AND Channel Rollback). Drawing OBJ_RECTANGLE objects.

The EA works on PERIOD_H1 timeframe - this parameter is registered within the code and is not included into the inputs. Disabled work on Monday abd Friday. If there are no positions, and the last known time of the trading server is from 00:00 to 00:03 - then you can check the channel and the roll-back.  

The channel width is calculated as a difference between Open of bar #24 and Close of bar #1.

If the position opening condition is met, the channel is displayed as the OBJ_RECTANGLE object:

Rollback system


Rollback system

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22142

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