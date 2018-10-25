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Indicators

Volume_Price_Momentum_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Volume Price Momentum oscillator is a volume and price momentum.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

VPMO = EMA(VPM, Period)

where:

VPM = Volume * (Close - PrevClose)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22126

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