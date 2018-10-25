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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume_Price_Momentum_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Volume Price Momentum oscillator is a volume and price momentum.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
VPMO = EMA(VPM, Period)
where:
VPM = Volume * (Close - PrevClose)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22126
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