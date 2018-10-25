The Expert Advisor based on two oscillators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and one trend iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator.

The trading system defines flat/trend using iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator.

XHullTrend_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

JSatlCandle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters