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EA Close - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - KLOPKA
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA only operates only when a new bar appears. It opens a position having the Lots volume and sets a stop loss (Stop Loss) and a take profit (Take Profit) immediately.
It also allows checking iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators. The value levels are set for both oscillators: for CCI, this is CCI Level, while for STO, these are STO Level UP and STO Level DOWN, accordingly. MA is compared with Open or Close of the bar #1.
Trading signals
BUY: CCI #1 < "-" CCI Level AND STO #1 < STO Level DOWN AND Open #1 > MA #1
SELL: CCI #1 > CCI Level AND STO #1 > STO Level UP AND Close #1 < MA #1
M15 timeframe
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22138
Defining the channel width for a previous day.Previous Candle Breakdown 3
"Previous Candle Breakdown" Expert Advisor.
The trading system defines flat/trend using iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator.Volume_Price_Momentum_Oscillator
Volume Price Momentum Oscillator