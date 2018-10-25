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EA Close - expert for MetaTrader 5

klopka | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6182
Rating:
(20)
Published:
EA Close.mq5 (34.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea - KLOPKA

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA only operates only when a new bar appears. It opens a position having the Lots volume and sets a stop loss (Stop Loss) and a take profit (Take Profit) immediately.

It also allows checking iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators. The value levels are set for both oscillators: for CCI, this is CCI Level, while for STO, these are STO Level UP and STO Level DOWN, accordingly. MA is compared with Open or Close of the bar #1.


Trading signals

BUY:  CCI #1 < "-" CCI Level AND STO #1 < STO Level DOWN AND Open #1 > MA #1 

SELL:  CCI #1 > CCI Level AND STO #1 > STO Level UP AND Close #1 < MA #1 


M15 timeframe

EA Close USDJPY M15

EA Close EURUSD M15

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22138

Rollback system Rollback system

Defining the channel width for a previous day.

Previous Candle Breakdown 3 Previous Candle Breakdown 3

"Previous Candle Breakdown" Expert Advisor.

One Two Three One Two Three

The trading system defines flat/trend using iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator.

Volume_Price_Momentum_Oscillator Volume_Price_Momentum_Oscillator

Volume Price Momentum Oscillator