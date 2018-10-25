The author of the idea - KLOPKA

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA only operates only when a new bar appears. It opens a position having the Lots volume and sets a stop loss (Stop Loss) and a take profit (Take Profit) immediately.

It also allows checking iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators. The value levels are set for both oscillators: for CCI, this is CCI Level, while for STO, these are STO Level UP and STO Level DOWN, accordingly. MA is compared with Open or Close of the bar #1.





Trading signals

BUY: CCI #1 < "-" CCI Level AND STO #1 < STO Level DOWN AND Open #1 > MA #1

SELL: CCI #1 > CCI Level AND STO #1 > STO Level UP AND Close #1 < MA #1





M15 timeframe



