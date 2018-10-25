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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JSatlCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JSatlCandle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator is presented in two versions:
- JSatlCandle_HTF for displaying in additional window;
- JSatlCandle__HTF for displaying in the main window.
The indicator requires JSatl.ex5 and JSatlCandle.ex5 indicators for operation. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. JSatlCandle_HTF и JSatlCandle__HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22124
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