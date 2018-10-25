JSatlCandle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator is presented in two versions:

JSatlCandle_HTF for displaying in additional window; JSatlCandle__HTF for displaying in the main window.



The indicator requires JSatl.ex5 and JSatlCandle.ex5 indicators for operation. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.





Fig. 1. JSatlCandle_HTF и JSatlCandle__HTF