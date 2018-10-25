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Indicators

Inertia_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: NICTRADER

The indicator paints candles whose body sizes exceed the indicator input parameter in points:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint body=100; //Value of price change in points  

 

Fig. 1. Inertia_Candles indicator

Fig. 1. Inertia_Candles indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22123

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