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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Inertia_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: NICTRADER
The indicator paints candles whose body sizes exceed the indicator input parameter in points:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint body=100; //Value of price change in points
Fig. 1. Inertia_Candles indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22123
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