TBS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Like Bar Based Stochastic, Tick Based Stochastic is a modified stochastic It has eight adjustable parameters: %K period - stochastic K line period

- stochastic K line period %D period - stochastic D line period

- stochastic D line period Slowing - slowing

- slowing %K method - stochastic K line calculation method

- stochastic K line calculation method %D method - stochastic D line calculation method

- stochastic D line calculation method Applied price



Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level Calculation: K = MA(FastK, Slowing, %K method) D = MA(K, %D period, %D method) where:

FastK = 100.0 * mins/maxes mins = Applied price - minLow maxes = maxHigh - minLow minLow, maxHigh - low and high prices in the %K period range



