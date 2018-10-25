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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PVA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator of increasing SonicR PVA Volumes and their extreme values
It has four inputs:
- Climax period - extreme values calculation period
- Rising period - emerging values calculation period
- Rising factor - ratio of correcting emerging values relative to the candle volume
- Extreme factor - ratio of correcting extreme values relative to the candle volume
The indicator displays five states:
- Increasing volumes on a bullish candle - light-green
- Increasing volumes on a bearish candle - orange
- Extreme volumes on a bullish candle - green
- Extreme volumes on a bearish candle - red
- Neutral volumes - gray
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22109
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