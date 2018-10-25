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Indicators

PVA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
PVA.mq5 (10.96 KB) view
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The indicator of increasing SonicR PVA Volumes and their extreme values

It has four inputs:

  • Climax period - extreme values calculation period
  • Rising period - emerging values calculation period
  • Rising factor - ratio of correcting emerging values relative to the candle volume
  • Extreme factor - ratio of correcting extreme values relative to the candle volume

The indicator displays five states:

  1. Increasing volumes on a bullish candle - light-green
  2. Increasing volumes on a bearish candle - orange
  3. Extreme volumes on a bullish candle - green
  4. Extreme volumes on a bearish candle - red
  5. Neutral volumes - gray


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22109

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