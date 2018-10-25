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Indicators

StochasticEx - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Stochastic expansion oscillator is a stochastic oscillator with a non-conventional calculation and display.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • %K period - K line calculation period
  • Slowing - slowing calculation period
  • Noise filter period - noise filter calculation period (signal line)

Calculation:

K = KB1+KB2
Signal = SMA(K, Noise filter period)

where:

KB1 = AvgLow/AvgHigh
KB2 = -AvgHigh/AvgLow
AvgLow  = SMA(LowB, Slowing)
AvgHigh = SMA(HighB,Slowing)
LowB  = Close-Min
HighB = Max-Close
Min, Max - the lowest and the highest prices in the %K period range


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22112

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