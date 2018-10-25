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Indicators

Trix - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trix.mq5 (16.43 KB) view
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Trix oscillator is an oscillator based on the smoothed triple moving average.
The indicator was developed in the early 1980's by Jack Hutson, an editor for "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities" magazine.

There are seven configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • First MA method - first MA calculation method
  • Second MA method - second MA calculation method
  • Third MA method - third MA calculation method
  • Signal period - signal line calculation period
  • Signal method - signal line calculation period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

Trix = (MA3 - PrevMA3) / PrevMA3
Signal = MA(Trix, Signal period, Signal method)
Histogram = Trix - Signal

where:

MA3 = MA(MA2, Period, Third MA method)
MA2 = MA(MA1, Period, Second MA method)
MA1 = MA(Applied price, Period, First MA method)

The equation is taken from Appel, Gerald: Winning Stock Market Systems. Signalert Corp., Great Neck, N.Y. 1974.

General rule:
Buy when Trix is below zero and crosses its signal line upwards.
Sell when Trix is above zero and crosses its signal line downwards.
The histogram color change may serve as a preliminary signal that either forecasts the indicator lines crossing, or can be used to work on the price roll-backs.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22115

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