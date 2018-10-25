Trix oscillator is an oscillator based on the smoothed triple moving average.

The indicator was developed in the early 1980's by Jack Hutson, an editor for "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities" magazine.

There are seven configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period First MA method - first MA calculation method

- first MA calculation method Second MA method - second MA calculation method

- second MA calculation method Third MA method - third MA calculation method

- third MA calculation method Signal period - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period Signal method - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period Applied price



Calculation: Trix = (MA3 - PrevMA3) / PrevMA3 Signal = MA(Trix, Signal period, Signal method) Histogram = Trix - Signal where:

MA3 = MA(MA2, Period, Third MA method) MA2 = MA(MA1, Period, Second MA method) MA1 = MA(Applied price, Period, First MA method)

The equation is taken from Appel, Gerald: Winning Stock Market Systems. Signalert Corp., Great Neck, N.Y. 1974.