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BBS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bar Based Stochastic indicator is a modified stochastic.
There are seven configurable parameters:
- %K period - stochastic K line period
- %D period - stochastic D line period
- Slowing - slowing
- %K method - stochastic K line calculation method
- %D method - stochastic %D line calculation method
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
K = MA(FastK, Slowing, %K method) D = MA(K, %D period, %D method)
where:
FastK = 100.0 * mins/maxes mins = Close - minLow maxes = maxHigh - minLow minLow, maxHigh - low and high prices in the %K period range
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22076
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