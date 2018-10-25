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Indicators

Power_Measure - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Power measure oscillator displays the ratio of the price change to volatility.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

The indicator calculates the percentage difference between the current and previous Close price:

CC = 100.0*(Close - PrevClose) / PrevClose

The percentage difference between High and Low prices is calculated as well:

HL = 100.0 * (High - PrevLow) / PrevLow

Power measure is calculated as a correlation ratio between these two flows:

PM = Sum/Sqrt(SumCC2 * SumHL2)

where:

Sum = Sum((CC - SMA(CC, Period)) * (HL - SMA(HL, Period)), Period)
SumCC2 = Sum((CC - SMA(CC, Period)) * (CC - SMA(CC, Period)), Period)
SumHL2 = Sum((HL - SMA(HL, Period)) * (HL - SMA(HL, Period)), Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22090

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