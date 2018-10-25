Calculation:



The indicator calculates the percentage difference between the current and previous Close price:

CC = 100.0*(Close - PrevClose) / PrevClose

The percentage difference between High and Low prices is calculated as well:

HL = 100.0 * (High - PrevLow) / PrevLow

Power measure is calculated as a correlation ratio between these two flows:

PM = Sum/Sqrt(SumCC2 * SumHL2)

where: